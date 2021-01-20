Old Louisville barbershop vandalized three times, owner says he won't be intimidated

The owner of Vivid Barber Lounge, Chris Barnett, says that he is not going to be deterred by the recent string of vandalism.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Chris Barnett saw a window at his Old Louisville barbershop smashed on Friday, he thought it was an isolated incident. When he found a second window smashed the next day, it became a troubling trend.

"From there, I understood that this wasn't just someone being silly," said Barnett. "This was a targeted attack on me and my business."

The barbershop, Vivid Barber Lounge, was hit a third time. Barnett discovered Monday a third broken window and two messages spray painted on the boards covering the first two broken windows reading, "Not wanted here," and "Leave" followed by a homophobic slur.

"Some of the language, it was definitely hard to read," he said.

Barnett, who opened his barbershop in December, said the neighborhood has been very welcoming so far. He said he has made it a habit of interacting with people walking in front of his shop, often offering people drinks or dog treats if they are walking their dogs.

"One of the great things about having nice big windows is that you get to see the interaction with the community," he said. "Right now, I can't interact with the community because I'm boarded up."

Barnett said he does not know who would vandalize his business or why he is being targeted.

He reached out to Louisville Metro Police Department and an officer took down a statement over Zoom, but he said officers have not physically come to the barbershop.

He said he hopes there will be a more prominent police presence in the neighborhood moving forward in light of the repeated vandalism.

"There are many businesses over here," he said. "So, although my business has been targeted right now, who's to say someone else's business is not next."

The boards outside Vivid Barber Lounge have since been painted over by people in the community, who have covered up the hateful words with messages of positivity.

As for his barbershop's future, Barnett said he will not be intimidated. He plans to continue to cut hair at his barbershop, no matter what the vandals do.

"Find something to do," he said. "There is a lot of great things you can do. You can ride a bike. You can walk. You can color. But breaking windows is not something you should do."

