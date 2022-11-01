Pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run in Okolona

Police are asking for help after a man was struck by a vehicle in the 8000 block of Preston Highway Tuesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are asking for help after a man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Okolona.

Few details are known, but Metro Police said a man was struck in the 8000 block of Preston Highway around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police did not have a description of a vehicle but said it fled northbound on Preston Highway.

The victim was transported to the UofL Hospital and listed in critical condtion.

If you were in the area and have information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

The Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.