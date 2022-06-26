LMPD: Okolona man injured in drive-by shooting outside residence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in a drive-by shooting outside an Okolona residence.
A department spokesperson said officers with LMPD's Seventh Division received a report of a man being privately transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound around 1 a.m. on Sunday.
The shooting was reported in the 7900 block of Cedar Brook Drive.
According to police, witnesses reported the victim was sitting outside when someone fired shots from a vehicle before driving away. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives with the Seventh Division are handling the investigation, the spokesperson told WHAS11.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
