Crime

LMPD: Okolona man injured in drive-by shooting outside residence

According to police, witnesses reported the victim was sitting outside when someone fired shots from a vehicle before driving away.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in a drive-by shooting outside an Okolona residence.

A department spokesperson said officers with LMPD's Seventh Division received a report of a man being privately transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

The shooting was reported in the 7900 block of Cedar Brook Drive.

According to police, witnesses reported the victim was sitting outside when someone fired shots from a vehicle before driving away. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with the Seventh Division are handling the investigation, the spokesperson told WHAS11.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

