LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say an arrest has been made nearly 9 months after a homicide in Iroquois Park.
Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley says Ohio State Police arrested Leslie Winfrey around midnight Sunday on a warrant of indictment for the murder of 26-year-old Darryl King Jr.
King was killed on April 4 on Rundhill Road inside the park near the basketball courts.
King’s family recently spoke with WHAS11 News pleading for a break in the case.
"We just want to find peace," King’s mother Yvonne Rankins said. "We're just asking for some kind of justice."
RELATED: Family of Iroquois Park murder victim makes plea for answers
RELATED: Local church marks city's homicides with white crosses in lawn
RELATED: 26-year-old killed in Iroquois Park shooting
Police didn’t share any other details on the arrest.
It’s unclear when Winfrey will be extradited to Kentucky.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.