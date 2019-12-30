LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say an arrest has been made nearly 9 months after a homicide in Iroquois Park.

Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley says Ohio State Police arrested Leslie Winfrey around midnight Sunday on a warrant of indictment for the murder of 26-year-old Darryl King Jr.

King was killed on April 4 on Rundhill Road inside the park near the basketball courts.

King’s family recently spoke with WHAS11 News pleading for a break in the case.

"We just want to find peace," King’s mother Yvonne Rankins said. "We're just asking for some kind of justice."

Police didn’t share any other details on the arrest.

It’s unclear when Winfrey will be extradited to Kentucky.

