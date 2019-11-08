LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police say a juvenile has been taken into custody in Ohio in connection with a January homicide in west Louisville.

Police say that 17-year-old was arrested by the Maumee Police Department on Sunday.

Richard Harper, 18, was shot and killed in the 600 block of South 43rd Street on January 7.

Nicole Cowherd

LMPD says the teen is being held in the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center pending extradition. His name is being withheld due to his age.

RELATED: Teen killed in Shawnee neighborhood identified as Valley High student

Homicide detectives are also traveling to Maumee, Ohio for further investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.