Officials: Marion County man indicted on alleged federal drug, gun charges

According to the DOJ, Christopher Wiser was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and meth and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville federal jury indicted a Marion County man on alleged federal drug and gun charges.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the indictment states that 31-year-old Christopher Wiser, of Lebanon, KY, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and meth and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officials say Wiser has three prior felony convictions in Marion Circuit Court for cocaine trafficking.

Court documents reveal that Wiser made his initial court appearance on Wednesday before a U.S. Magistrate Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky.

If convicted, the DOJ says he faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison with no parole.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case is currently being investigated by the ATF and the Lebanon Police Department.

