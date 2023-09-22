Louisville teen sentenced for fatal shooting he committed when he was just 15 years old

Norman Carter Jr. shot and killed a 16-year-old girl in the 200 block of Cecil Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County judge sentenced a Louisville teenager to 8 years in prison for the manslaughter of a minor.

According to court documents, Norman Carter Jr. shot and killed a 16-year-old girl in the 200 block of Cecil Avenue on July 22, 2021. She died as a result of her injuries.

Authorities said Carter ran from the scene and wasn't arrested until Sept. 13, 2021. He was 15 years old at the time.

Documents show that on May 20, 2022, Carter entered a plea to the homicide charge.

The Commonwealth recommended a sentence of 8 years in prison for second-degree manslaughter.

He was committed to the Department of Juvenile Justice (DOJJ) until his 18th birthday.

Carter ended up being sentenced to 8 years in prison, with the ability to request shock probation.

Authorities said he was eligible for probation and shock probation because he was under 18 years old at the time of the offense.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.