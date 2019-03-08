JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — An inmate that walked away from the Jackson County Jail in southern Indiana Friday night has been captured.

According to Sheriff Rick Meyer, 39-year-old Daniel Coomer was captured by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI Saturday evening in Clark County.

In a message posted to social media, Meyer said tips and leads provided by the public helped in Coomer’s apprehension.

Officials did not provide further details of Coomer’s arrest.

Coomer walked away from the Jackson County Jail after finding an unlocked door outside of the outdoor recreation area.

Officials are investigating why that door was unlocked.

