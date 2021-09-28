Body of missing Harrison County teen found in Corydon

Sheriff Nick Smith said tips led to the discovery of McCarty and his dog Isabella in the woods off I-64 near Corydon Ramsey Road.

CORYDON, Ind. — The body of 14-year-old Jacob Cole McCarty has been found, Harrison County officials confirmed.

Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith said tips led to the discovery of McCarty and his dog Isabella in the woods off I-64 near Corydon Ramsey Road.

Smith said a business owner in the area checked surveillance footage and saw McCarty and the dog walking toward the woods. A driver also reported seeing them walking on the interstate the day McCarty went missing.

Investigators returned to area, where they found the boy and dog's bodies. The sheriff, coroner's office, ISP and FBI are all wrapping up at the scene. An autopsy and necropsy are scheduled for Wednesday.

Family has been notified. His father Jeremiah McCarty told WHAS11 over the phone he was devastated.

Jeremiah McCarty previously said his son left his phone and bookbag at home when he took the dog for a walk Sept. 21. He was home alone, but stopped communicating with his father later in the day.

"When I got here, I went in my door and had a bad feeling," he said. "Just sort of a bad feeling," said McCarty.

Officers speculated that McCarty met up with someone he had met online and was in danger.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Harrison County Dispatch at (812) 738-3911, or visit the Harrison County Anonymous Tip Line's website or call (812) 738-8477.

