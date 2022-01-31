Officer taken to hospital after patrol car struck by driver speeding from scene

A LMPD officer's patrol vehicle was hit by a fleeing car at Hancock St and E. Liberty St.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday morning around 3:45 a.m., an LMPD officer's patrol car was hit by a driver speeding from the scene at Hancock Street and E. Liberty Street.

The fleeing vehicle was a black Nissan but was stopped by another LMPD officer at Preston Street and Liberty Street.

The officer whose vehicle was hit only had minor injuries but was transported to University Hospital. The suspect was also taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several charges are pending and LMPD is still investigating.

We will update this story as more information is released.

