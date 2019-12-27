LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD has released body camera video after an officer fired his weapon, striking a suspect yesterday afternoon.

According to LMPD Major Jamey Schwab with the Special Investigations unit, LMPD officers were flagged down by an Enterprise Rental employee at the LMPD Training Academy around 2 p.m. on Dec. 26. The employee told officers a Ford Flex, which had been stolen from Enterprise, was spotted near the Walgreens at 700 Algonquin Parkway.

After verifying the license plate, LMPD confirmed the vehicle was stolen and headed to the scene.

LMPD officers approached the vehicle while giving the suspect loud verbal commands. Officers said the suspect, identified as Thomas Edwin Brooks, refused to obey the commands. Instead, he backed up the vehicle and accelerated toward Officer Jason Maguire, striking him.

RELATED | Louisville man in officer-involved shooting charged with attempted murder

Officer Maguire fired his weapon, striking the windshield, side window and Brooks’ right arm.

Brooks drove away, and officers chased him to a home on Euclid Ave., where he ran into a fence. He then attempted to run from police but was caught and taken into custody.

Metro Corrections

Brooks was treated for a gunshot wound at University Hospital before being booked at Metro Corrections for multiple outstanding felony warrants. He faces additional charged of fleeing and evading police, attempted murder of a police officer and receiving stolen property over $10,000.

Police have not identified any connection between Brooks and the homeowners at the property where he wrecked the vehicle.

Officer Maguire was not injured. He has been placed on administrative reassignment while the investigation continues. Maguire is a 4th division officer and joined LMPD in 2015.

Officer Jason Maguire

LMPD

Maj. Schwab said another officer was injured during the pursuit. He struck a utility pole at Montana Ave. and Weller Ave. and was treated for injuries to his arm at Jewish Hospital. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating that collision.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM:

Two charged with kidnapping man over PS4

Indiana mother charged after son pulled from running washing machine

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.