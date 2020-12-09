Man shot by police after driving car towards officer, New Albany police say

Police say the man posed an immediate danger after resisting and entering a car which he drove towards an officer.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — According to the New Albany Police Department, a man was shot by police after entering a car and immediately driving towards one of the responding officers.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, New Albany Police responded to a call of a Domestic Disturbance in the 100 block of Gordon Dr. Once on the scene, officers encountered a 28-year-old man who presented an immediate threat to officers, police say.

Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation but the man continued to resist. Police say, the man then entered a car and proceeded to drive immediately towards one of the officers on the scene.

The officer attempted to remove himself from the impending danger of the car but was unable to do so.

In an effort to preserve his safety and safety of others the officer fired shots and hit the man driving the car, according to NAPD.

The car continued through a field and struck a building at the 4H-Fairgrounds on Green Valley Rd.

"After the initial review of this situation it appears the officers involved acted appropriately," said NAPD Chief Robert Bailey. "It appears officers utilized restraint and only used force as a last resort when life was in danger. The NAPD and ISP will continue to review this matter and will make updates as is appropriate."

According to NAPD, the identity of the suspect will not be released at this time. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, his condition is unknown.

Per NAPD Common Policy, Indiana State Police is investigating the incident.

According to a press release, NAPD will not make further comment on the incident until Sept. 14.

