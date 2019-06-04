One person was transported to UofL hospital after an officer-involved shooting in New Albany Saturday, April 6.

Police did a welfare check on a male at South Bohannon Lane when a man involved fired multiple shots at responding officers. One New Albany officer returned fire, striking the man. He was then transported to the hospital where his condition is currently unknown.

Police have not released the name of the officer involved, but no police personnel were injured.

WHAS11 will continue to update with more information.