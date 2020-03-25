LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in the Bon Air neighborhood, MetroSafe confirmed.

The shooting happened on the 3000 block of Talisman Road. They did not confirm if it was an officer or suspect taken to the hospital.

There was no word on the extent of the person's injury.

WHAS11 has a crew at the scene and will update with more information when it is received.

