Man shot by Floyd County Sheriff's deputy, ISP says

The incident happened sometime around 1 a.m. as officers responded to a domestic disturbance off Country Trace Dr.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — A man was shot by police in Floyd County early Monday morning, according to Indiana State Police (ISP) Sgt. Carey Huls.

Huls said four Floyd County Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman at a home off Country Trace Dr. near Floyd Central High School around 1 a.m.

When three of the deputies went to the front door, Huls said a man inside the house had a gun.

At least one of the deputies shot the man. He was sent to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time. No officers were injured during the incident.

The Floyd County Sheriff's deputies were either not wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting or did not have them turned on, according to Huls.

Indiana State Police will continue to investigate this shooting throughout the day.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

