3 people taken to the hospital after stolen vehicle crashes into LMPD cruiser

An LMPD spokesperson said a stolen vehicle with six people inside ran a red light and hit a police cruiser, injuring two officers and another person.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) officers and another person were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash on Cane Run Rd.

According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, two officers in a marked police cruiser were going through a green light at the intersection of Cane Run and Crums Ln. around 9 a.m. when they were hit from the side by an SUV.

The force of the crash pushed the cruiser into a third vehicle at the intersection. The officers and a person inside the other vehicle were taken to the hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

"This is an incident that could have been a serious tragedy," Ruoff said.

Ruoff said the SUV that hit the cruiser had been stolen. According to her, there were six juveniles inside the stolen SUV and all of them ran off after the crash.

Responding officers were able to detain all six juveniles and Ruoff said they are being interviewed. LMPD will determine what charges, if any, will be filed.

The identities of the people involved, including the officers, have not been released.

The intersection was shut down for several hours as police investigated the crash.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.