2 officers injured in crash on Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thursday morning around 9 a.m., LMPD officers were involved in an accident in the 4400 block of Cane Run Road.

The two officers were riding together heading Eastbound on Crums Lane towards the Cane Run Road intersection when they were struck by an SUV.

After hitting the officers, multiple passengers and the driver fled the scene on foot but were caught a short time later by other officers responding to the crash.

The two officers involved in the crash were taken to University Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver and passengers from the SUV have not been reported to have sustained any injuries, but they will have pending charges.

