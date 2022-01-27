Motorcyclist arrested after hitting Louisville police officer

After hitting the officer, the man on the motorcycle drove off, prompting a short pursuit.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in custody after Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said he hit an officer with his motorcycle Thursday afternoon.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the officer was hit while investigating a domestic incident on Bon Air Ave. around 2 p.m.

After the incident, Mitchell said the man drove off, prompting a short pursuit. The man crashed less than a quarter of a mile away at Taylorsville Rd. and Pee Wee Reese Rd. near Bowman Field.

Mitchell said the officer was transported to the hospital with a knee injury and the suspect was not injured.

Charges are pending against the suspect, according to LMPD.

