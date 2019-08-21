JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — (WHAS11)-It is the case that stunned southern Indiana five years ago, and on Thursday it was declared a mistrial.

The 15-member jury was released and a new trial has been set for September 3.



Joseph Oberhansley is accused of brutally murdering his ex-girlfriend, Tammy Jo Blanton in 2014 and eating parts of her body.

After five years day one of the trial started on Wednesday with the attorneys giving their opening statements.

The fifteen jurors were warned this is going to be a long trial with graphic images and horrific details.

The defendant, Joseph Oberhansley, walked inside the courtroom clean cut in dress clothes. As he was walking in, he told reporters, “the prosecutors know I’m not guilty, that’s why the death penalty was dropped.” He also claimed two other men committed the heinous murder.

Tammy Jo Blanton

“It’s just something that just weighed on me every single day as the Clark County prosecutor," Clark County prosecutor, Jeremy Mull said. "The fact that this case was pending and was untried and that this family hadn’t received justice yet -- today is the day that we start down that road in getting them justice."

During opening statements, Oberhansley interrupted the prosecutor multiple times saying, “you’re lying or “I didn’t do it.” The prosecutor told the jury the evidence, in this case, will show Oberhansley intentionally raped and brutally murdered Blanton, ruling out insanity. A past agreement dropped the death penalty under one circumstance — the accused cannibal cannot plead insanity. He has three defense attorneys in this trial. During their opening statements, they told the jurors to “look at the evidence from all sides.”

“We believe his decision-making was a result of his mental illness and we believe that that makes this process unfair,” defense attorney, Brent Westerfeld said. “When a crazy person is deciding what his defense is, that’s a problem.”

Eight of the jurors are females and seven are males. They were sworn in Wednesday morning and were bused over to Clark County from Hamilton County. They are sequestered and were told to pack and prepare for three weeks.

The trial will resume on August 22 at 8 A.M.

