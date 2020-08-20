Family shot in their car while leaving Indiana park; police searching for stolen truck

Three people were taken to the hospital after a shooting near O'Bannon Woods State Park. Police said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg are searching for a suspect in a stolen pickup truck after a family was shot while leaving O’Bannon Woods State Park Wednesday evening.

According to a press release from ISP, the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 19. When officers arrived, they found a family of three inside a crashed vehicle at the tree line on the east side of SR 462 near Old Forest Road in Harrison County.

Inside the car, they found a man in the driver’s seat who had been shot several times and a woman in the passenger seat who had also been shot. Another woman was in the backseat, but she had not been shot.

The man was airlifted to UofL Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The two women were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police believe the shooting happened as the family was leaving the O’Bannon Woods State Park after a hike.

The release said while the family was driving on SR 462, a white Dodge Avenger with its high beams on pulled up behind the family’s car, a Hyundai Santa Fe. When the driver of the Santa Fe pulled over to allow the other car to pass, the Avenger pulled up next to them and someone in the car began shooting.

According to the release, the man driving the Santa Fe attempted to drive away but crashed the car into the tree line down the road.

After the shooting, ISP said the driver of the Avenger abandoned the car in a cornfield about 15 miles away in Carefree, Ind. The driver then stole a pickup truck from a nearby home and drove away.

Police are searching for a silver, 2000 Chevrolet pickup with Indiana registration TK667LJB. They said there may be more than one person in the truck.

If anyone sees this vehicle, they are urged to call 911 immediately. Do not approach the truck or its occupants as they are considered armed and dangerous.

The identities of the family have not been released, but police said their car had Kentucky license plates. Indiana State Police will continue to investigate this incident.

