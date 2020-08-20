ISP announce 2 persons of interest after family shot in car while leaving park

Three people were taken to the hospital after a shooting near O'Bannon Woods State Park. Police said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police released two persons of interest after a family was shot while leaving O’Bannon Woods State Park Wednesday night.

According to a press release from ISP, the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 19. When officers arrived, they found a family of three inside a crashed vehicle at the tree line on the east side of SR 462 near Old Forest Road in Harrison County.

Inside the car, they found a man in the driver’s seat who had been shot several times and a woman in the passenger seat who had also been shot. Another woman was in the backseat, but she had not been shot.

The man was airlifted to UofL Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The two women were taken to the hospital by ambulance. All victims are in stable condition.

Police said they are looking for 41-year-old Timothy Sargent and 20-year-old Savannah Emich in connection to the crime. Officer said they don't have much information on Emich's involvement in the crimes.

During an afternoon news briefing on Thursday, police said Sergeant is wanted in Ohio for an attempted murder earlier in the week and is also a person of interest in another murder.

Police said he could be driving a stolen silver, 2000 Chevrolet pickup with Indiana registration TK667LJB.

Police believe while the family was driving on SR 462, a white Dodge Avenger with its high beams on pulled up behind the family’s car. When they pulled over to allow the other car to pass, the Avenger pulled up next to them and someone in the car began shooting.

According to the release, the man driving the Santa Fe attempted to drive away but crashed the car into the tree line down the road.

After the shooting, ISP said the driver of the Avenger abandoned the car in a cornfield about 15 miles away in Carefree, Ind. That's when police said the two stole the pickup truck from a nearby home and drove away.

The identities of the family members who were shot have not been released, but police said their car had Kentucky license plates. Police do not believe they were targeted.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately. Do not approach the truck or its occupants as they are considered armed and dangerous.

