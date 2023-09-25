Owner of popular Highlands bar sex abuse charges cleared, grand jury finds no probable cause

David Mattingly was charged with sodomy and sexual abuse last year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The owner of a popular bar in Louisville was just cleared of all charges after being accused of sex crimes over a year ago.

David Mattingly, 56, is a free man after a grand jury found no probable cause in his case and returned a "no true bill" verdict last Wednesday.

In September 2022, Mattingly, the owner of both "Nowhere Bar" and "Somewhere Restaurant" in the Highlands, was charged with sodomy (first degree) and sexual abuse (first degree).

Court documents accused Mattingly of drugging a man at his house and then sexually assaulting him while he was unconscious.

Law enforcement arrested Mattingly at his home on Sept. 21. He was released from custody on a $50,000 cash bond just nine days later and had been on house arrest since.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.