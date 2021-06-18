Man accused of carjacking arrested near Norton Commons

Louisville Metro Police said officers arrested a man after he evaded police from Jefferson to Oldham County Thursday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said a man was arrested Thursday night for an alleged carjacking.

According to a release from LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded to a carjacking around 10 p.m. The location of the carjacking was not included in the initial release.

The suspect, identified only as a man, drove to Oldham County where he was arrested by police on Kings Crown Drive near Norton Commons.

Ruoff said the release only included preliminary information and the investigation into the carjacking is ongoing.

