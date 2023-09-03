North Carolina man arrested in Indiana for alleged homicide

Arturo Martinez-Cordero, 45, was wanted for a homicide that happened in Asheville, North Carolina early Saturday morning.

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. — A North Carolina man was arrested in Indiana on Saturday for murder.

The Indiana State Police (ISP) Jasper Post was contacted by the Asheville, North Carolina Police Department in relation to helping the apprehension of a male suspect, later identified as 45-year-old Arturo Martinez-Cordero.

Police said he was wanted for a homicide that happened in Asheville early Saturday afternoon.

ISP Troopers said they were informed Martinez-Cordero's vehicle was headed west on I-64.

Authorities said an ISP trooper found the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on I-64.

According to a news release, ISP believed Martinez-Cordero was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possessing cocaine.

Police said Martinez-Cordero was taken into custody without incident.

He was taken to the Dubois County Security Center where he was processed on charges without bond.

Martinez-Cordero was charged with first-degree murder, possession of cocaine, operating while intoxicated with a BAC of .08 or higher, operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated endangerment. Authorities said he was also operating a vehicle without his license.

