Investigation underway after man dies following Portland shooting

Police said a man has died after being found shot inside of a car on North 17th Street Tuesday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating after a man died following a shooting in the Portland neighborhood.

According to a department spokesperson, a man believed to be in his 20’s was found shot inside of a car in the 200 block of North 17th Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

He was transported to UofL Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD or by using their Crime Tip Portal.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

