Louisville man arrested after leading police on chase through New Albany

Police said the 19-year-old driver led them on a chase on Charlestown Road in a vehicle reported stolen by Louisville Metro Police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is behind bars after police said he led them on a chase through New Albany.

Noah Simmons, 19, is facing numerous charges.

Indiana State Police said the ordeal began on Charlestown Road when they noticed Simmons driving a red, 2007 Ford Explorer with expired tags around 1:30 p.m. Monday. The vehicle was a possible match of a vehicle recently reported stolen by Metro Police.

They said in their arrest report that Simmons initially pulled to the side of the roadway but then sped away from the scene. Officers were pursing Simmons at excessive speeds while he was swerving through traffic, running red lights. Police said he almost hit a New Albany Police cruiser but hit the driver’s side of a white SUV.

When the pursuit reached the 1500 block of Charlestown Road, police said Simmons failed to hit a sharp left turn, causing him to leave the roadway. At that scene, he hit parked cars and several trash cans before the car came to rest.

Simmons got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, that’s when police observed him throwing a black object under a car before tripping and falling to the ground. It was later discovered the item was a semi-automatic pistol reported stolen from Jeffersonville.

Some of the charges include auto theft, reckless driving and possession of a firearm without a permit.

Simmons is currently booked at the Floyd County Jail.

It’s unclear when he will be arraigned on those charges.

