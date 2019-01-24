LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The man charged with terroristic threatening will not spend any time in jail.

That decision was made by a judge on Jan. 24 after Thor Wiljanen pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.





Wiljanen was accused of threatening to burn down Trinity High School if Jeff Brohm didn't come to coach the football team at UofL.

The following day after Wiljanen posted that tweet, Trinity canceled classes as a precaution.

Wiljanen is not allowed to have any contact with Trinity High School or comment on social media about the school.

If Wiljanen breaks any condition of his release he could spend 180 days behind bars.