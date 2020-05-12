NFAC leader 'Grandmaster Jay' facing state charges after allegedly pointing gun at officers

John Fitzgerald Johnson's wanton endangerment state charges come days after he was arrested on federal charges in the Sept. 4 incident.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Days after being arrested on federal charges, the leader of the NFAC (Not F***ing Around Coalition), John Fitzgerald Johnson, also known as Grandmaster Jay, has been charged on state level charges.

According to Tracy Dotson with Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, Johnson is facing five felony counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly aiming an AR platform rifle at members of the U.S. Secret Service and LMPD while they were on the roof of the Jefferson County Grand Jury building.

The Black militia group's leader was federally charged Thursday with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers during a Sept. 4 protest.

During the federal investigation, the FBI interviewed officers involved and all identified Johnson and the other men involved as NFAC members.

Johnson, who was brought to Oldham County Jail for the federal charges, was released last night.

He is expected to be in court later this month.

