David Wayne Goetz II, 26, allegedly sent threatening emails to the justices of the Indiana Supreme Court and left threatening voicemails to the Court.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. — A 26-year-old Newton County man was arrested by Indiana State Police for allegedly making threats toward the Indiana Supreme Court, ISP said Thursday.

The investigation began in February, 2022 when the Indiana State Police contacted detectives at ISP's Lowell Post and requested further investigation into the source of threats.

During the investigation, a suspect was identified as 26-year-old David Wayne Goetz II, of Morocco, Indiana. Goetz allegedly sent threatening emails to the justices of the Indiana Supreme Court.

According to police, Goetz continued to send threatening emails to the Supreme Court into April, as well as made phone calls to the Court, leaving threatening voicemails when the calls went unanswered.

A warrant was executed on Wednesday, May 4 for Goetz, who was taken into custody and taken to the Newton County Jail, where he was booked on two counts of felony level 5 intimidation.

Court records indicate Goetz's bond was set at $50,000 cash.