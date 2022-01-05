LMPD: Man dies following Newburg shooting

Police said a 32-year-old man who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 5200 block of Bonita Lane died Monday afternoon from his injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are searching for suspects after a man died from his injuries following a shooting in Newburg.

Metro Police said their officers responded to the 5200 block of Bonita Lane around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Officers located a man, later identified as 32-year-old LaLand Hurt, with gunshot wounds.

Police said Hurt was actually shot a street over in the 4400 block of Plantus Place.

Hurt was taken to UofL Hospital where he died a short time later.

There are no suspects in this case.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

