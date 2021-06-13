1 killed, 3 injured in shooting in Newburg neighborhood

EMS took all four victims to UofL Hospital, however one male victim was pronounced dead before arriving.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person has died after an overnight shooting in the Newburg neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a report of multiple people shot in the 5200 block of Robinwood around midnight Saturday. Four people were discovered with gunshot wounds.

EMS took all four victims to UofL Hospital, however one male victim was pronounced dead before arriving. LMPD said one victim is currently in critical condition while two others have wounds that are not life-threatening.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, which police said remains open. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tipline at (502) 574-LMPD.

