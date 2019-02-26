LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky State Police say a threat shared on a social media post targeting Spencer County and Waggener High Schools Monday were misunderstood.

The original posts, police say, was misunderstood by a Kentucky juvenile who thought the threats were intended for those schools.

During their investigation, police say the threat originated in Staten Island, New York and was targeting Tottenville High School and Susan Wagner High School. A 16-year-old is now in custody.

Police did not disclose what charges the Staten Island juvenile will face.