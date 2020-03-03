BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office recovered a large amount of marijuana with the help of their new K9 Ena.

On Facebook, the department said they recovered 15 lbs. of marijuana, 998 edible marijuana packages and 173 packaged marijuana blunts. Along with that, they found three handguns and a large sum of cash.

According to the department, the items were recovered as a result of a long-term investigation which is ongoing.

More from WHAS11.com:





►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.