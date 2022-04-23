LMPD searches for woman kidnapped off New Cut Road

LMPD said 32-year-old Shawntaya Snowden was last seen at 6403 New Cut Road near the Gene Snyder.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department are searching for a woman who was kidnapped Friday afternoon at 3:04 p.m.

LMPD said 32-year-old Shawntaya Snowden was last seen at 6403 New Cut Road near the Gene Snyder, and put into a black Mazda CX7. They don't know the Kentucky license plate.

The suspect, 34-year-old Rodriquez Hall, should be considered armed and dangerous police said.

LMPD said a warrant has been issued for Hall's arrest with charges of kidnapping and assault.

They ask if anybody knows anything to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673), 911 or to use their crime tip portal.

