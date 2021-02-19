New Albany man arrested on several felony drug charges following investigation

Indiana State Police says 30-year-old Rudy Rodriquez had over a pound of suspected methamphetamine at his home following a two month narcotics investigation.

According to a release from Indiana State Police (ISP), a Floyd County man was arrested on several drug related charges following a two month narcotics investigation Thursday.

Officers executed a search warrant at the home of 30-year-old Rudy Rodriquez and found over a pound of suspected methamphetamine at the residence.

Officers also found over ten grams of suspected heroin along with other controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and guns.

Rodriquez was arrested without incident following the search and was incarcerated at the Floyd County jail.

Rodriquez is charged with numerous drug-related felonies including Dealing and Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Nacrotic Drug, Possession of Firearm by Felon and Possession of Syringe.

