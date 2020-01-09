New Albany man arrested, charged with murder in wife's disappearance

Police have taken Judson Hoover into custody in connection with the disappearance of his wife Rebecca who has been missing since Aug. 2.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A few days after a missing persons report was filed, a New Albany man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of his wife.

Judson Keith Hoover, 50, has been charged in the murder of his wife, Rebecca Hoover.

Chief Todd Bailey said New Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations team revealed strong evidence indicating Justin was responsible for Rebecca’s death.

She was last seen on Aug. 2 and fact surrounding her disappearance are not known.

Chief Bailey said additional details regarding the case would be revealed at a later date.

Justin is currently booked at the Floyd County Jail.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.