New Albany woman charged after infant's death

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The Floyd Circuit Court has issued a warrant for a New Albany woman's request after an investigation into an infant's death.

Floyd County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Chris Lane said Robiann Raymer has been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury after hospital staff at Baptist Health Floyd contacted the Indiana Department of Child Services about an infant who died on June 5.

The infant, staff said, had raw emaciated skin on the back of the neck and broken down skin around the buttocks in addition to other documented illnesses.

“I want to commend the Floyd County Corner Steve Burks and his staff’s hard work in investigating this matter," Lane said. I implore anyone who believes they need help to reach out to organizations such as DCS, Ireland Home Based Services, New Hope Services, Healthy Families, First Steps, or any other organization that can provide guidance and/or resources to assist with any issues they are having."

The New Albany Police Department also worked on the case, presenting a probable cause affidavit.

