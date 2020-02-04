LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to the Floyd County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chris Lane, James Houchens is charged with operating while intoxicated and disobeying a declaration of disaster emergency.

Police say, Houchens crashed into multiple vehicles near the intersection of Spring St. and Thomas St. in downtown New Albany. Houchens advised officers that he just left a friend's house and was returning home.

Houchens was arrested around 1:45 a.m. on March 31.

"After reviewing this case, I feel that it is appropriate to include a charge for violating the Governor's stay-at-home Order. It's the first time our office has utilized this charge, but we will continue to do so when necessary in order to keep our community safe," Lane said.

Houchens is scheduled for an initial hearing on June 5.

