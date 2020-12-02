LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Indiana State Police All Crimes Policing squad arrested a New Albany man Wednesday on drug dealing charges for the second time in 18 months.
Michael Wayne Baxter of Roseview Terrace, in New Albany, was arrested around 8 a.m. on Wednesday when officers from the Indiana State Police, the New Albany Police Department, and the Floyd County Sheriff's Department arrived, armed with a search warrant.
The investigation began in early February when ISP learned of possible drug activity at Baxter’s' residence.
As a result of the investigation and subsequent search warrant, multiple drug types, including suspected methamphetamine, LSD, marijuana, and controlled prescriptions, were located. A motorcycle stolen out of Louisville, Kentucky, was also discovered.
Baxter is charged with the following:
- Dealing in Methamphetamine - Level 2 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine - Level 3 Felony
- Auto Theft - Level 6 Felony
- Possession of a Legend Drug - Level 6 Felony
- Possession of a Controlled Substance - A Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia - B Misdemeanor
- Possession of Marijuana - B Misdemeanor
Baxter was arrested and transported to the Floyd County Jail.
