19-year-old arrested after police pursuit ends in crash

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — A 19-year-old has been arrested after fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Nelson County Thursday.

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office said Bardstown police attempted to pull over a stolen 2013 Lexus when the driver fled down Boston Road. Deputies then followed the car into Hardin County and onto I-65 North.

When the driver tried to get onto Exit 112, the car hit the center median and lost control into oncoming traffic before crashing into a Nelson County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.

Both Kentucky State Police and the Shepherdsville Police Department assisted during the pursuit

Katelyn Sweeney-Dennison, 19, was taken to the hospital before going to Nelson County Jail. She has been charged with speeding, reckless driving, receiving stolen property, fleeing police, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.

Police said this is the third time the Boston, KY native has been charged with receiving stolen property.

