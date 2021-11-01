Death investigation leads to arrest of Nelson County man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Nelson County man is facing charges in connection with a death investigation.
According the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home Nat Rogers Road in reference to a death investigation.
Authorities say a 23-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle from what they believe was an apparent heroin overdose.
The NSCO said the investigation led them to a search warrant being executed at a home on Nelsonville Road.
Authorities said 27-year-old Wesley Heintz of Boston, Kentucky was then taken into custody for questioning.
Further information in the incident was not revealed, however, Heintz is facing trafficking in a controlled substance – heroin, trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and manslaughter.
The investigation is ongoing.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.