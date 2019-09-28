HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — (WHAS11)-A sheriff’s lieutenant and his girlfriend have been arrested for shoplifting at an online auction company.

The incident happened Sept.18 in the 200 block of Peterson Dr. in Elizabethtown, Ky.

Police arrested Kaelen Matthews and Lora Armstrong of Bardstown Sept.27 for stealing four-6’ tall Members Mark brand Nutcracker Christmas decorations and one igloo cooler from the building without paying for them.

Investigators determined Matthews and Armstrong arrived at Fast Track It together in a pickup truck belonging to Matthews. Video footage from inside the business shows the suspects loading the pickup truck with all of the stolen merchandise and driving off.

The combined total value of the stolen merchandise was determined by Fast Track It to be $342.75. Items at this business are only sold on their online auctions.

Matthews and Armstrong are both charged with unlawful taking under $500.00 in shoplifting.

Matthews is a sheriff’s lieutenant of the Nelson County Sheriff’s office and they have been notified of his involvement.

