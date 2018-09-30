BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) – Stephan Stransbury of Bardstown died after he was struck by a vehicle Sunday, Sept. 30.

Kentucky State Police received a call from the Bardstown Police Department at 5:45 a.m. requesting assistance in investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision.

Stransbury, 34, was walking in the westbound lane of KY 245 when he was struck by a 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. The driver of the car was Brandon Middaugh, 25, of Longview, Wash.

The Nelson County Coroner's Office pronounced Stransbury dead at the scene.

KSP said the accident is still under investigation.

