Neighbors shocked after homicide in Seymour

"You just never know if it could happen to someone else," one neighbor said.

SEYMOUR, Indiana — Police arrested a man who is suspected of killing a person in Seymour on Sunday. Now, neighbors are left with uneasiness.

Dispatchers received a 911 call around 6:30 a.m. reporting a person was injured in the 700 block of Miller Lane, near Foxton Apartments on East Oak Street.

When first responders arrived, they tried to help the injured person. However, their efforts were unsuccessful and the person, who the police have not yet identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lisa Miller, a resident of the apartment complex told WHAS11 the victim was an elderly woman who lived alone with her dog. The Seymour Police Department said the identity of the victim is being withheld until the family is notified.

"Everyone here, I am scared for. You just never know if it could happen to someone else," said Miller.

Officers investigating the homicide arrested Daniel Lee Baldwin, 62, of Seymour, for murder.

Despite Baldwin being behind bars, lifelong Seymour resident Jimmy Blewton is now being extra cautious.

"Better lock your doors now, I guess," he said. "You never know what is going to happen."

The Seymour Police Department said this was an isolated incident, and there is no further risk to the public.

WHAS11 reached out to the Seymour Police Department, but they said they would not be releasing any additional information until later this week.

