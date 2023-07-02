Man dies following Friday shooting in Jeffersonville

Police said the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds stemming from an incident with another man on National Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two days after a shooting left a man fighting for his life, Jeffersonville police said he has died from his injuries.

Officers had responded to the 200 block of National Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Friday after a report of a shooting involving two men.

At the scene, officers located a 26-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to UofL Hospital but died from his injuries on Sunday, according to a department spokesperson.

Police said both men involved in the shooting knew each other but did not disclose a motive.

The second man was arrested for offenses related to the shooting.

Neither of the men’s names were released.

Jeffersonville Police said the investigation is still active and if anyone has any information, they are asked to call their Detective Division at (812) 285-6535 or their Anonymous Tip Line at (812) 218-8477.

