ATMORE, Ala. — A man convicted in the 2004 shooting deaths of three police officers in which another man pulled the trigger has been executed in Alabama.

Authorities said 43-year-old Nathaniel Woods was pronounced dead at 9:01 p.m. CST Thursday after a lethal injection at the state prison in Atmore.

Woods was convicted of capital murder in the deaths of the Birmingham officers. Though evidence showed his convicted co-defendant did the shooting, prosecutors said Woods was an accomplice and deserved to die for the killings.

Supporters including Martin Luther King III argued that executing Woods was unjust. No execution date has been set for Woods'convicted co-defendant, Kerry Spencer.

