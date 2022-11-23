Kentucky man faces rape charges after allegedly keeping underage girl at his home

According to the arrest citation, 24-year-old Nathanial Covington transported a 14-year-old girl to his home in Louisville where she was raped multiple times.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky man is facing rape charges after allegedly keeping an underage girl at his home and assaulting her multiple times.

Nathanial Covington, 24, has been charged with 11 counts of rape, three counts of sodomy and one count of custodial interference.

According to his arrest citation, police say Covington transported a 14-year-old girl from Blount County, Tennessee to his home in Louisville.

The citation says Covington kept the young girl at his house for several days, before moving her to a hotel in Jeffersonville, Indiana. During that period of time, Covington reportedly kept the victim from her parents.

Jeffersonville Police Department apprehended Covington and the victim on June 16, officials say. LMPD was notified by Jeffersonville detectives and a report was filed.

The arrest citation reveals the young girl was given a forensic interview in Tennessee, where officials discovered that she had been raped 10 times by Covington over the course of multiple days.

The citation shows that the victim told police that Covington threatened her with a gun, that he showed her a picture of, and said that he would shoot her. She reportedly told officers that this made her "fearful."

According to the arrest citation, video evidence was found confirming Covington’s actions.

He is currently being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

