SE Indiana woman surrenders to face Capitol riot charges

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A southeastern Indiana woman has surrendered to face federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia says 46-year-old Nancy Barron of Patriot faces charges including of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The FBI says she turned herself in Tuesday at the federal courthouse in New Albany.

Investigators say Barron contacted them the day after the riot to say she had been inside the Capitol.

Twelve other people with Indiana ties have been charged in connection with the riot.

