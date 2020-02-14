HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Harrison County, Indiana are searching for two men wanted for murder after a robbery gone wrong.

According to an arrest warrant, Samuel Smith, Christian Pittman and an unnamed 16-year-old were all involved in the robbery. It happened on Monday in Palmyra, Indiana on Martin Mathis Rd.

Harrison County Sheriff's Office

According to police, the victim, Christina Grimsley, met up with the three suspects to sell them marijuana. Smith and Pittman allegedly tried to take the drugs and drive off without paying Grimsley.

The 16-year-old told police Grimsley grabbed onto the side of the truck. Pittman, who was driving, sped off with Grimsley still clinging to the truck.

Grimsley was found unresponsive lying in the road. She was taken to the hospital where she died on Wednesday.

If you have any information that could help police find Pittman and Smith you're asked to call police immediately.

