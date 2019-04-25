LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot in the 2100 block of W. Market Street at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, April 25.

LMPD said officers found Charles Johns Jr., 31, with a gunshot when they arrived at the scene on Market. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Two suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting.

Police say Tiffany Taylor set up a drug deal on April 25 to buy marijuana from Johns. During that deal, Taylor's co-defendant, Steven Guy, allegedly shot Johns, killing him. Taylor and Guy along with a juvenile returned to Indiana.

When police interviewed Taylor, they say she admitted to her involvement.

